You either denounce this hate or you sympathize under the 'guise' of calling it free speech.

Anyone who supports Donald Trump at this point, is a racist, a bigot and has given in to the years of RW conditioning. This is NOT Free Speech!! This is PROPAGANDA designed to fuel separatism and start a war.

There are NOT two sides.

History has given us many examples of where this leads...... What side will your children see that you were on?