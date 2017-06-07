Possible Bombshell Links Between Trump, Qatar, Christopher Wray, Rosneft, Putin & Steele Dossier

We aren’t into starting conspiracy theories, nor are we interested in spreading false claims, but we are very interested in trying to help Americans connect the dots between what may or may not be a conspiracy of epic proportions.

Today, President Trump announced that he is nominating Christopher A. Wray as the new FBI director. It just so happens that Wray’s law firm, King & Spalding, represents Russian oil company Rosneft. Rosneft is owned mostly by the Russian government, and coincidentally or not, was also named in the Christopher Steele Dossier. Whether or not there is a any connection here between the appointment of Wray and the allegations outlined in the infamous dossier, we do not know, but there are some other rather intriguing coincidences as well, as outlined below:

Steele’s dossier outlined many events which took place — some of which have been corroborated and many of which have yet to be. The Russian owned Rosneft is mentioned in detail in this document though. It claims that the CEO of Rosneft, Igor Sechin, offered candidate Donald Trump, through Trump’s campaign manage Carter Page, a 19% stake in the company in exchange for lifting U.S. sanctions on Russia, if he were to be elected President. The dossier claims that the offer was made in July while Page was in Moscow. However, come the middle of October, the dossier says that Sechin came to the realization that the odds of Trump winning the election were quite slim, so he “put feelers out to other business and political contacts” to purchase a stake in Rosneft.

On December 7, somewhat corroborating part of Steele’s dossier, Rosneft signed an agreement to sell 19.5% of the company, worth approximately $11 billion, to Qatar’s state-owned wealth fund, commodity trader Glencore Plc (Qatar’s wealth fund actually is Glencore’s largest shareholder) and an unidentified Cayman Islands firm, which the owners of are also unnamed.

Today, an article published by Sarah McFarlane of Marketwatch reports that Russia will buy back the shares of Rosneft that they sold to Qatar (and others) and that the original sale was meant as more of a loan to Russia in order for the country to meet their budget at the time when oil prices had plummeted.

Coincidentally, over the past few days, President Trump has been very harsh on Qatar and their government — the same government which owns part of the 19.5% share in Rosneft. Questions remain about who the mysterious Cayman Islands entity that is also part of the deal belongs too, or who it represents.

Back in 2012, Rosneft and Exxon had arranged for a $500 billion oil drilling joint-venture. President Barack Obama, however, imposed sanctions in 2014 that handicapped the endeavor, as it clamped down on business dealings with Russia. This cost Exxon approximately $1 billion in losses. Exxon’s former CEO is currently Donald Trump’s Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson. Lifting of sanctions against Russia would essential have made Tillerson millions upon millions of dollars.

Trump’s cybersecurity adviser, Rudy Giuliani’s law firm, Bracewell & Giuliani LLP also represent Rosneft. Giuliani and Tillerson have both been huge supporters of Trump the entire way through his campaign as well as after.

