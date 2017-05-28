Mitch McConnell Implicated In Widespread Putin/Ukraine Money Funnel; FBI Notified

Many Republicans have been extremely hesitant about supporting the investigation into the connections between President Trump’s campaign and Russia. It seems, though, that their reasoning for this resistance has less to do with their faith in Trump and more to do with their eagerness to hide their own Russia ties.

Thanks to the hard work of Democratic pundit Scott Dworkin, it’s beginning to look like every Republican politician has some kind of link to Russia.

Over the last few months, Dworkin has revealed that several Republican senators — including John McCain, Ted Cruz, and Marco Rubio — have accepted money from Russian donors. He produced evidence of even more connections earlier this week that have been shared by Palmer Report.

On Sunday, Dworkin found documents that link Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to a super PAC that accepted $2.5 million from a “pro-Putin Ukrainian businessman.”

..........................

McConnell has only made suspicions about his links to Russia worse with his insistence that an independent investigation into Trump’s ties is not necessary.

Earlier this month, after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, McConnell brushed off questions about an independent investigation, saying that “too much is at stake” and a separate review would derail the work that has already been done.

Governor Walker did say in March that he thinks the suspicions of collusion are serious and should be reviewed, but he’s been fairly quiet on the issue ever since.

Perhaps people like McConnell and Walker have refused to push for a more in-depth investigation because they don’t want their dirty laundry aired.

http://bipartisanreport.com/2017/05/27/mitch-mcconnell-implicated-in-widespread-putinukraine-money-funnel-fbi-notified/