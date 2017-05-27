Official: Trump 'looking at' future of US sanctions on Russia!! /We Knew This Was Coming!

President Trump is weighing changes to U.S. sanctions against Russia, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn said Wednesday.

"I think the president is looking at it," Cohn told reporters aboard Air Force One when asked about the president's position on Russian sanctions. "Right now, we don’t have a position."

Trump arrived in Sicily on Thursday, where he will attend a Group of Seven summit. Cohn said Russia is likely to be a topic of discussion at the meeting. Cohn also said that Russian sanctions came up earlier in the day, while Trump was in Brussels meeting with NATO leaders.

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said his panel could take up an effort to slap new sanctions on Russia over the country's efforts to meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had reportedly asked Corker for an opportunity to demonstrate that U.S.-Russia relations were improving. Corker said that unless Tillerson could soon prove to the committee that relations were changing, he would recommend tougher sanctions.

http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/335244-official-trump-looking-at-future-of-us-sanctions-on-russia