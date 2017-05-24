Newsvine

Pope Francis jokingly asks First Lady what she feeds Trump

Hopefully the President can take a joke.

The Holy See solemnly entered his first meeting with the President on Wednesday morning and left it joking with First Lady Melania Trump — possibly about her husband’s size.

Through a translator, Pope Francis asked Trump, “What do you give him to eat — potica?”

 

Laughing, the First Lady did not dispute the Holy See’s assessment and replied, “Potica.”

 

 

