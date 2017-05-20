Newsvine

Did the Russians Hire a Hit on Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller on Twitter?

By CinziaBackInTown
Sat May 20, 2017 7:44 AM
The Twitter feed of Sport_News19 is non-political, existing of sports related tweets, until May 12th, before the announcement that Robert Mueller would become the Special Prosecutor for the Trump-Russia Collusion. It is said that Mueller officially began on May 10th and the announcement was made on May 17th.

With Russia, you don't only follow the money, you follow the dead bodies staking up...... as Clint Watts indicated.

Should you want to take a gander https://twitter.com/madagaingirl/status/865756482851266562

