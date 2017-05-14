Newsvine

The Moscow Project / FACTUAL LINKS Trump & Russia

By CinziaBackInTown
Sun May 14, 2017 4:11 AM
Money laundering, Russia, Trump ..... COMPROMISED - Kompromat

Trumpers can't deny these links, but they will plug their ears and say that this is a Liberal attack on Trump..... BUT, they won't research this on their own. Nope... They do NOT want to know. They feel as if Trump is their win and don't really care how he got there, but can't bring themselves to cheer on Russia, because it would look hypocritical as Republicans have always hated Russia...... OH... BUT, the FAR RIGHT take the tiki torches and protest on the streets cheering Russia!! so..... there's that.

