MUST WATCH: Obstruction of Justice/Trump/RandiRhodes

By CinziaBackInTown
Sun May 14, 2017 3:20 AM
FREE Full Show - Trump doesn&rsquo;t do business with Russia, except when he does! Listen, Read, Check Facts - Know the Truth. Everyday. The Randi Rhodes Show is viewer and listener supported. Please do your part today. RandiRhodes.com/SUPPORT

When Will The GOP Start Being Americans? The Comey/Trump Dinner; Trump Threatens Comey On Twitter; Rod Rosenstein &lsquo;Can&rsquo;t Work In An Environment Where Facts Are Not Accurately Reported.&rsquo; Senate Intel Chair/Vice Chair Meet With Rosenstein; Rosenstein Will Meet With All Senators Next Week, HOMEWORK: https://randirhodes.com/blog/homework-05-12-17-will-gop-start-americans/

