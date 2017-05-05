Meanwhile, over in Southern Ohio, where Donald Trump’s promise to bring back those coal jobs took a hit this week as not one, but two coal plant closures were announced:

Dayton Power & Light, a subsidiary of AES Corp. (AES), said in an emailed statement that it planned to close the J.M. Stuart and Killen plants by June 2018 because they would not be “economically viable beyond mid-2018.” Coal demand has flagged in recent years due to competition from cheap and plentiful natural gas. The plants along the Ohio River in Adams County employ some 490 people and generate about 3,000 megawatts of power from coal.

Those coal jobs aren’t coming back, despite the promises candidate Donald Trump made:

The plants sit at the heart of a region Trump vowed to revitalize with more jobs and greater economic security during his 2016 campaign. As part of his pledge to reinvigorate the area, Trump also said he would “bring back coal.”

Where are you now, Donald Trump? Can you spare a weekend away from your private golf course to ride in and save the day in Indiana and Ohio?

http://m.dailykos.com/story/2017/3/21/1645838/-Trump-s-America-Two-coal-plants-announce-closures-in-Ohio-layoffs-at-Carrier-factories-in-Indiana