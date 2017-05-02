Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Details of His Son Birth & Heart Disease/Insurance for ALL/Single Payer

A story that speaks volumes about why all US Citizens should have Health Insurance as a right!!

Jimmy and his wife Molly welcomed their second child together, William “Billy” Kimmel. At three days old, Billy had successful open heart surgery at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and is now home with his family. Jimmy opens up about his son’s birth and health complications and encourages donations to Children's Hospital Los Angeles where Billy and so many other kids get such wonderful care… chla.org/donate.

Pedestrian Question – Are You High Right Now? https://youtu.be/cPm0ySQvSbU

SUBSCRIBE to get the latest #KIMMEL: http://bit.ly/JKLSubscribe

Watch the latest Halloween Candy Prank: http://bit.ly/KimmelHalloweenCandy

Watch Mean Tweets: http://bit.ly/JKLMeanTweets8

Connect with Jimmy Kimmel Live Online:

Visit the Jimmy Kimmel Live WEBSITE: http://bit.ly/JKLWebsite

Like Jimmy Kimmel Live on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/JKLFacebook

Follow Jimmy Kimmel Live on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/JKLTwitter

Follow Jimmy Kimmel Live on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/JKLInstagram

About Jimmy Kimmel Live:

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy-winning "Jimmy Kimmel Live," ABC's late-night talk show.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" is well known for its huge viral video successes with 2.5 billion views on YouTube alone.

Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include - Mean Tweets, Lie Witness News, Jimmy's Twerk Fail Prank, Unnecessary Censorship, YouTube Challenge, The Baby Bachelor, Movie: The Movie, Handsome Men's Club, Jimmy Kimmel Lie Detective and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum" and a Blurred Lines parody with Robin Thicke, Pharrell, Jimmy and his security guard Guillermo.

Now in its fifteenth season, Kimmel's guests have included: Johnny Depp, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise, Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Jennifer Aniston, Will Ferrell, Katy Perry, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, George Clooney, Larry David, Charlize Theron, Mark Wahlberg, Kobe Bryant, Steve Carell, Hugh Jackman, Kristen Wiig, Jeff Bridges, Jennifer Garner, Ryan Gosling, Bryan Cranston, Jamie Foxx, Amy Poehler, Ben Affleck, Robert Downey Jr., Jake Gyllenhaal, Oprah, and unfortunately Matt Damon.

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Details of His Son’s Birth & Heart Disease

https://youtu.be/MmWWoMcGmo0