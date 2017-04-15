Bigot/AltRight Mike Cernovich Threatens to Cause GOP Divorces, If Steve Bannon Is Ousted/Same Guy Who Pushed #PizzaGate

A week after President Donald Trump began to publicly distance himself from White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, alt-right ringleader Mike Cernovich threatened to release a “motherlode” of stories that could “destroy marriages” if Bannon is formally let go from the administration. Cernovich made the claims that he’d release a series of “scoops” if Bannon is officially pushed out of the White House on an eleven-minute, self-recorded Periscope Thursday night. “If they get rid of Bannon, you know what’s gonna happen? The motherlode. If Bannon is removed, there are gonna be divorces, because I know about the mistresses, the sugar babies, the drugs, the pill popping, the orgies. I know everything,” said Cernovich. “If they go after Bannon, the mother of all stories is gonna drop, and we’re just gonna destroy marriages, relationships—it’s gonna get personal.”

.............................

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted just last week that Cernovich deserved a Pulitzer for his recent coverage of Susan Rice’s efforts to better identify Trump campaign officials in intelligence reports. “Congrats to @Cernovich for breaking the #SusanRice story,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “In a long gone time of unbiased journalism he’d win the Pulitzer, but not today!” Cernovich cited the Rice story and another piece about Trump National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, which were both scoops later picked up by Bloomberg’s Eli Lake, as proof of his sourcing inside the White House. “I have more stories that I haven’t released. I haven’t released every scoop that I have. I release my scoops strategically. I’m sitting on way more stories,” he said on his Periscope. Cernovich and many other alt-right leaders famously split from the Trump administration’s party line last week when Trump signed off on a 59-missile strike on a Syrian airbase. Alt-right and conspiracy websites like InfoWars echoed both Russian public officials and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s claim that the attack was a “false flag.” On Thursday, Assad floated to state media that the attack was entirely staged. “I will go TMZ on the globalists. I will go Gossip Girl on the globalists. I will go Gawker on the globalists. So you mother-effers going after Bannon, just know I broke two of the biggest stories before anybody else,” Cernovich said on his Periscope. “If you think I don’t know the pills people are popping, the mistresses, the sugar babies—I know all of it. So you better be smart. Because the mother of all stories will be dropped because I don’t care.” Cernovich has a long history of floating conspiracy theories about alt-right opponents and people he deems to be “globalists”. He was one of the leading peddlers of the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, which claimed Hillary Clinton and John Podesta were central figures in a fictitious child sex ring run out of the basement of a pizza shop. He also repeatedly claimed throughout the campaign that Clinton was dying of a litany of diseases, from syphilis to Parkinson’s.

http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2017/04/14/alt-right-ringleader-mike-cernovich-threatens-to-drop-motherlode-if-steve-bannon-is-ousted.html

Support real news here! http://patreon.com/mikecernovich

MAGA Mindset: Making YOU and America Great Again http://amzn.to/2dmvXlM

Gorilla Mindset: How to Control Your Thoughts and Emotions to Live Life on Your Terms - http://amzn.to/2bV3yRt https://twitter.com/Cernovich

https://www.periscope.tv/Cernovich

http://www.dangerandplay.com/ This is a mirror channel, the official channel of Mike Chernovich is here https://www.youtube.com/user/DangerAndPlay

please subscribe to Mike, click the bell, to receive notifications when he goes live SUBSCRIBE to see more similar videos

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw5pSFA1KVZJruigo_FVv2Q?sub_confirmation=1 Watch on YouTube

When you get in bed with crazies, you wake up scared shitless rest of your life!

I love the implosion of the Trump Camp and would love for Mike Cernovich to release this information. But, isn't it funny how he pushed #PizzaGate and Rice stories, when he sits on this information. So, does the Trump Base say that Cernovich is NOW lying, but the other stories are true. #Hypocrisy = GOP