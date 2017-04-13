US drops largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan | TheHill

Sean Spicer on the bomb dropped in Afghanistan: "The United States takes the fight against ISIS very seriously"https://t.co/0hIscNYe3Z

— Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) April 13, 2017

President Trump on Thursday gave the order for the U.S. military to drop the largest non-nuclear bomb ever used in combat against ISIS in Afghanistan, the Pentagon said.

At about 7 p.m. local time in Afghanistan, Operation Resolute Support dropped a GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB) on a series of ISIS tunnels in the Achin District in Nangarhar province, a Pentagon spokesman told The Hill.

On the order of Army Gen. John Nicholson, the bomb was dropped from an MC-130, an Air Force Special Operations Command aircraft. Nicholson, the commander of Operation Resolute, received the order from the president, the spokesman said.

"The strike was designed to minimize the risk to Afghan and U.S. Forces conducting clearing operations in the area while maximizing the destruction of ISIS-K fighters and facilities," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The MOAB, which has a blast radius of one mile, and weighs about 25,0000 pounds, replaced a similar Vietnam-era bomb known as Daisy Cutter in the late 2000s. It is sometimes said that the acronym is short for "Mother Of All Bombs" and has only ever been used in testing.

http://thehill.com/policy/defense/328684-us-drops-largest-non-nuclear-bomb-in-history-report