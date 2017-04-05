Newsvine

CinziaBackInTown

About We are all the same where it counts, being human. Articles: 183 Seeds: 367 Comments: 25530 Since: Nov 2012

Trump DieHards Can't Be Helped, Believe President Obama Started RussiaGate/DeepState/MUST SEE/We Have LOST a Portion of America!!

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By CinziaBackInTown
Wed Apr 5, 2017 5:25 AM
Discuss:

For all those Trumpers propagating that President Obama influenced RussiaGate and/or made it up within a "Deep State' scenario to oust Trump and/or start a war. Wake up. You are not the majority and the World audience is warning you ......

Trump is GUILTY. Trump's Camp is GUILTY. Trump's Family is GUILTY. GOP is GUILTY.

RUSSIA.... RUSSIA..... RUSSIA!

(If you would like to remove the years of conditioning, I have a few videos, books, articles for you.... The Brainwashing of My Father is a good start, then read the Powell Manifesto and its influences to lobbyists, corporations and the for profit religious groups)

Breaking News: 1/4/2017 OBAMA was arrested in connection to his shadow government, and has been sent off to japan.
credit: natasha
Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.
Please share this video so other people can WAKE UP TO REAL NEWS!

No copyright intended. All content used in adherence to Fair Use copyright law.

About the video / Community guidelines
This footage is NOT intended to be violent or glorify violence in any way. We are sharing the footage STRICTLY for the purposes of news reporting and educating.

Thank You For Supporting President Trump And This Channel.
Subscribe For More
https://www.youtube.com/WIKIFACTS1
Like my Facebook page
https://fb.me/wikifacts

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor