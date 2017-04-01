Flynn Signed Emails "General Misha" to Svetlana Lokhova & More RUSSIAN Ties/The Flipping of Flynn

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4370168/Flynn-dismissal-linked-meeting-Cambridge-graduate.html

A meeting with an Anglo-Russian banker dubbed Crazy Miss Cokehead has been linked to the controversial dismissal of one of Donald Trump’s aides, sources said last night.

Svetlana Lokhova spoke with Michael Flynn at the Cambridge Intelligence Seminar, a gathering of former intelligence officials hosted at Cambridge University in 2014.

Moscow-born Miss Lokhova showed the President’s former national security adviser a number of historic Russian documents – including an ‘erotic postcard’ that Joseph Stalin sent to a woman in 1912.

It is claimed the two remained in email contact afterwards and swapped messages on an unclassified channel – Mr Flynn signed himself ‘General Misha’, Russian for Michael.

The meeting supposedly caused alarm among British and US intelligence officials who see it as evidence that Mr Flynn was behaving in a ‘worrisome’ manner.

The disclosure came as it emerged that Mr Flynn is willing to give evidence over Russia before Congress in exchange for immunity. However the Senate Intelligence Committee said that it was ‘not receptive’ to a deal.

Mr Flynn and Miss Lokhova, a Cambridge graduate and historian, are said to have been introduced to each other at the end of the dinner in Cambridge. At the time Mr Flynn was director of the Defense Intelligence Agency under President Obama and had access to highly classified information and military secrets.

What alarmed intelligence officials was that Miss Lokhova appears to have gained rare access to previously classified Soviet-era material in Moscow for her forthcoming book, The Guardian reported. Adding to the intrigue, Mr Flynn did not tell the US authorities about his meeting with Miss Lokhova, who used to work for the London branch of Russia’s state-controlled Sberbank. ....................................... Price Floyd, a spokesman for Mr Flynn, said the meeting between the him and Miss Lokhova was an ‘incidental contact’. Nobody from the FBI was available for comment.

Early this week I posted an article from January, because it dealt with Trump's escapades in Russian hotels. The best way to 'hook and control' a man, is through sex and money. Russia has mastered this through their intensive training at their FSB University. We are all aware of Trump's insidious need for sex with young women.... hell, it called it his personal "Vietnam". And, Trump's infatuation with never growing old. He has never been a monogamous man, so it would not surprise anyone who has read Trump's history that it would be easy to get him into a 'compromising' position with paid professional women. Those who doubt it, are usually the ones who believe in PizzaGate!! ;-D

So.... it looks as if Flynn may have endured the same erotic pleasures, compromising himself. Because, sure all Defense Intelligence Officers sign their emails with a cutesy, Russian name. And, again SberBank pops up into the picture.

It is not only America that is being attacked by Russia:

Moscow offers Le Pen £2.6m to fund campaign France's far-Right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen asked for a £2.6million loan from a Russian bank to fund her election bid, leaked documents reveal. The revelation comes amid fears Russia is trying to influence the election. French news outlet Mediapart published two documents from Miss Le Pen’s party, National Front (FN), showing she agreed to borrow the money from Russia’s Strategy Bank last year.FN admitted the documents were true but accused Mediapart of ‘dishonesty’. A spokesman said the loan was ‘just a project, which was not followed up’, and that FN is launching legal action. French banks refuse to lend to Miss Le Pen’s controversial party. The 48-year-old received £9.5million in loans in 2014 from another Moscow bank, which has since been dissolved.

This web is vast, but denying it at this point would be beyond ludicrous. Last night, Roger Stone was on Bill Maher again... and said that he was poisoned, but not by the Russians....... guess... who..... the Democrats!!! ;-D Seriously, he said 'Polonium'... aka Russian's go to poison. Watch the video and let me know, doesn't he look nervous as hell and have a bit of cotton mouth:

Of course, most of us do not care about the sexual components of this investigation, but it goes to the heart of how Russia manipulates, controls and conditions the vulnerable. They look for those who are highly narcissistic, believe in conspiracy theories and are separatist, believing that 'their' kind is superior. BINGO..... Russia won the LOTTERY with this group!!