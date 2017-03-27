The Trump-Russia Dossier Is Right. Trump DID Broker A MASSIVE Oil Deal

Circumstantial evidence strongly indicates that President Donald J. Trump and his campaign associates brokered a massive oil privatization deal in which Trump Organization facilitated a global financial transaction to sell Russian Oil stock to its Russia’s Syrian War adversary, the Emirate of Qatar.

The Trump Russia Dossier, compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, describes a massive privatization deal to deliver a chunk of the Russian state-owned Rosneft Oil company to Qatar and a secret buyer in the Cayman Islands.

This is the transaction that Ranking House Intel Committee Member Adam Schiff (D-CA) described when he kicked off Congress’ Russia hearings, when he discussed Rosneft’s privatization deal and the many contacts between the Trump campaign and Putin’s allies.

Donald Trump and Russia conducted the transaction in three phases: Phase 1 began in early 2016 with ameeting of the minds at The Mayflower Hotel to start the deal and its due diligence period. Phase 2 began just before the Republican National Convention and continued through Election Day. Phase 3 happened after Trump’s shocking win and concluded just days before Buzzfeed published the bombshell dossier describing the deal.

We have broken down the entire Rosneft privatization transaction and how it fits with the US election, using open source media stories to create a comprehensive timeline of events over three phases in a single graphic (see below).

The most deal significant milestone was the “meeting of the minds” which occurred last April 27th at the Center for National Interest gathering in Washington, D.C.

Four Ambassadors convened at The Mayflower Hotel, representing the three countries definitely involved in the Rosneft privatization deal: Italy, Russia, Singapore, and the Philippines.

They all attended Donald Trump’s foreign policy campaign speech.

Key players from every country involved were in that one room, for one night, one time only, and it’s now been revealed that even Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions was there.

The former Alabama Senator only admitted that he had two meetings with the Russian Ambassador, publicly excusing his own lies by maintaining that contacts both weren’t campaigning discussions, even though one meeting was at the RNC in Cleveland. The April contact makes a third undisclosed meeting by Sessions with Ambassador Kislyak.

After then-Republican candidate Donald Trump locked down the GOP nomination in early May against Ted Cruz, the plan described in Steele’s dossier leapt into action.

From the look of events, starting in July, a massive international oil privatization transaction began, and it was concluded in early January, right around the time the Electoral College certified Donald Trump as America’s 45th President.

The April 27th campaign speech at CNFI effectively concluded the due diligence or first phase of the Dossier’s privatization transaction and began a ‘quiet period’ before the pace of events quickened.

The second phase of the transaction began just before the Republican Convention and ran through election day.

The third phase happened after election day, and before the January 10th disclosure of the Steele Dossier, itself just a few short days after the Rosneft privatization sale finished.

This week, the Democratic Coalition just released a 40-page report which factually confirms more than a dozen major allegations of the Trump Russia Dossier from January 10th. Our exhaustive research breaks down the findings of the Dossier chronologically and highlights the ties between Trump and the buyer of Russia’s oil company shares.

The oil-rich Gulf Arab nation of Qatar was the end buyer of a massive stake in the Russian, state-run oil company Rosneft’s privatization deal. The new Democratic Coalition report (below) reveals that Trump has hosted a Qatari state-run business in Trump Tower for many years, as well as numerous factual confirmations of the dossier’s findings.

Democratic Coalition Senior Advisor Scott Dworkin advised a bipartisan group of Congresspeople on his factual findings, which back up the information contained in the Dossier implicating President Trump in a foreign affair with Vladimir Putin.

As he puts it, “The Dossier and its contents are mostly real.”

The President’s son-in-law and White House advisor Jared Kushner met with the Russian Ambassador during the Transition period, along with disgraced General Michael Flynn.

“Carter Page met with Rosneft in December to assist with the deal, and he’s on the record admitting it but claims he didn’t meet Igor Sechin,” said Dworkin incredulously. “Really? It must have been a webcast with an intermediary. Everything in the Dossier adds up, and it still leaves more questions than answers.”

A mighty brokerage fee to one of the Trump campaign advisors, Moscow-based investment banker Carter Page, is highlighted in the former MI-6 operative’s report.

Theoretically, the former Merryl Lynch investment banker, Page, may have only been the “bag man” or go-between, and someone else is the recipient of the cash premium in the dossier. Five hundred million dollars is a lot of money, and conceivably, many members of the Trump Organization, or family, could be involved in a deal of that scope.

What is most unusual about the sale is that Qatar is on the opposite side of the Syrian war from Russia. Not only that, but in 2004 Russian agents openly assassinated a top Chechen rebel in Doha, the capital of Qatar, bybombing his SUV. However, Donald Trump and the Qatari state-run airline who paid him anywhere from $19,000-100,000 a month in rent since 2008, runs deep.

Rosneft began taking steps towards a sale in early 2016, which accelerated right around the time of the Republican National Convention. Russia’s state oil companies both declared that they would not privatize in 2016, right after Trump’s feud with a gold star family whose patriarch Khizr Khan spoke at the Democratic National Convention.

Putin announced the sale after new management changed the Trump campaign’s momentum in an exclusive Bloomberg interview in early September, setting the price at $11 billion dollars.

Six countries are known to have participated in the massive privatization deal of Russia’s state-run oil company, which left the end ownership of the stake impenetrable, and a purchase price of roughly $10.7 billion dollars, which Reuters reported about in January as “How Russia sold its oil jewel: without saying who bought it.”

In early October, once Russia knew about their damaging cache of Clinton Campaign Chair John Podesta’s emails, they re-ignited theprivatization sales.

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin had already spent $5 billion dollars to buy out a foreign stake in Bashneft, another massive Russian oil partnership, whose oligarch was compromised, and charged (as Putin often does) with criminal offenses. The Bashneft deal closed right before the damaging Access Hollywood political scandal, which would’ve swamped a presidential campaign without Trump’s collusive assistance from Putin’s massive propaganda machine.

Nineteen and a half percent of Rosneft’s stock was agreed to be transferred on December 7th, before the board was informed of the transaction’s terms only after it took place.

The “matryoshka” (named after the famous nesting dolls) or complex deal structure is most likely designed to avoid American sanctions against Rosneft, its CEO Igor Sessions, and its parent company Gazprom in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Coincidentally, Pete Peterson also happens to be on the Board of Directors for the Center for National Interest who booked The Mayflower Hotel’s April 27th meeting with the four ambassadors, Trump, and Sessions.

Disgraced former Reagan National Security Advisor “Bud” McFarlane also attended The Mayflower Hotel speech on April 27th — in an especially ironic twist, where he attended another speech nearly 30 years earlier by Ronald Reagan, right before another international scandal erupted named Iran-Contra that led to his felony conviction in that role.

Bud McFarlane mysteriously re-appeared at Trump Tower on December 5th, just two days before the Rosneft deal was announced. The fact that a disgraced political felon went to see Trump didn’t make news because it coincided with legendary diplomat Henry Kissinger’s visit to Trump Tower, a meeting that drew major headlines.

The end game for Russia was to funnel at least $5 billion dollars of new capital into state coffers to staunch some of the red ink expected to plague Putin’s budgets going into his 2018 elections, and through at least 2020 according to economists; and to do the deal while tiptoeing past American financial sanctions.

At the heart of the Dossier’s disclosures is the Russian goal of ending economic sanctions, some of which specifically target Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, who was Putin’s top deputy in government service just a few short years ago in a country where the lines between business and government can be blurry.

President Obama’s 2014 sanctions have crippled the Russian economy when compounded with low global oil prices.

That caused a massive budget gap last year, which led Putin to privatize assets to pay current costs for the Russian government.

After President Obama leveled retaliatory sanctions in December 2016 and expelled diplomats in late December for meddling in our election, Vladimir Putin announced a stunningly reserved retaliation.

That public “bromance” sparked speculation about a quid pro quo when Trump tweeted a love letter to the Russian dictator.

Shortly after taking office, President Trump did indeed relax sanctions against Russia’s lead spy agency, the FSB, but most observers said that it was a minor concession.

Into that void, Trump’s lawyer, a group of his Ukrainian family connections and lawmakers, and the notorious Felix Sater appeared with a “peace plan” that would’ve accomplished the end of sanctions.

One of the ‘peacemakers,’ a Ukrainian relative of Trump’s trusted lawyer Michael Cohen, has already perishedunder mysterious circumstances since then.

If America lifts sanctions against the Putin regime, then the value of Russia’s public oil companies stands to skyrocket. Already, Donald Trump’s presence has sparked a market rally on Moscow’s MICEX stock exchange.

