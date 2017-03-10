Friday Fun: The Political Compass Test

I inhabit the Left Libertarian Quadrant. I line up on my certificate, exactly with Noam Chomsky. Source

I took this test not too long ago, just to get an idea of where I would fall on the chart. I had a good idea, but it was fun and interesting to take the test.

You can take the test Here and then share with us where you ended up.

It only takes a few minutes. Just click on the left menu 'Take the Test'. You can also download your certificate, which will show you where you rank amongst other political leaders throughout time. (I didn't post here, because of the personal information) ;-)

Enjoy and I can't wait to hear where you landed.