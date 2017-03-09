Trump's Campaign Aide Admits Collusion With Russia & More/You Have to be Willfully Ignorant NOT to See Russia OWNS Trump!

Rachel Maddow looks at new information on ties between the Trump campaign and Russia and its influence on the Republican Party platform at the national convention, adding credibility to another piece of the unverified Trump dossier.

This explains why there was a softening on Ukraine, all of the sudden during the RNC, besides Manafort's dealings. Konstantin Kilimni is another piece of the Russia/Trump puzzle. Thanks to J.D. Gordon for telling the TRUTH and admitting that it was specifically at Trump's request.

This Presidency is for the Trump Family and Friends to PROFIT from.

Another example of their profits.... Remember Trump's agenda "Buy, Make and Hire American", but quietly excluded the DaPL steel. Yep, you can guess by now, that steel is coming from Russia and guess from what family:

This has been years in the making. And, the Trump children are just as invested and even control their Father's decisions, policies and ideologies (outside of the RW Bannon/Jones extremism). I would not be the only one to say, that I believe that Trump is suffering early stages of dementia, so it is the full-time job of Jared and Ivanka to keep him 'present'. We see the symptoms:

In addition to difficulty remembering, the person may also experience impairments in:

language

communication

focus

reasoning

Subtle short-term memory changes (reported from his staff)

Difficulty finding the right words (relies on his 'sales' vocabulary)

Changes in Mood / Angers easily (DUH)

Apathy (chooses to be alone, watching tv)

Difficulty completing normal tasks (watch him walk, climb stairs)

Confusion (reading or hearing something on the news, but not understanding it completely)

Difficulty following a Storyline (without the Teleprompter, there are many examples... even with it on occasion)

Failing sense of direction (we have heard that he roams around the White House, looking into doors, etc)

Being repetitive (all of the time)

Struggling to adapt to change (wants to spend most of his time in Mar a Lago)

To understand a little more of Jared Kushner and Trump's relationship and where money came from to bail Trump out:

How and why did Trump pick Rex Tillerson, a man he had never met, until his run for presidency:

Rachel Maddow shows how the Donald Trump's State Department under Rex Tillerson is being drastically weakened, a situation that suits Vladimir Putin well in taking U.S. soft power influence out of his way.

Trump is the Trojan Horse, Tillerson is the deal maker between countries, while he enforces Putin's ability to land grab. Every Cabinet position is designed for chaos, as Bannon, the Leninist, designed and WikiLeaks has been essential in spreading the propaganda for Russia. (they are compromised and paid by Russia)

The WORLD is looking at the USA as a deteriorating State, that is imploding, at the hands of Putin. Trump is UNFIT and his cabinet heads are dangerous.

Even if we stop the ATTACK ON THE US, today.... PUTIN won. He caused chaos, chose the people's POTUS and inserted his cabinet picks. Putin made America look weak and easy to manipulate and what does the GOP/Republicans do? They use this ATTACK to strip every social benefit from Americans, while lining their pockets. When Trump is finally Impeached, all Republicans who turned a blind eye, assisted or colluded should be OUSTED and held responsible for their doings.

Resist. Protest. Support Democrats going after Trump. Support Progressives rise. Rid the Democratic Party of Corporate Loyalists. Get Republicans ousted in your Community.

It is never too late.

#TheResistance #LockThemUp