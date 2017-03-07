GOP & DEMOCRATES, We Demand Trump's Taxes NOW for Terroristic & Russian Ties, We The People!/THIS IS NOT A WARNING-America is UNDER THREAT!

Enough with the excuses!

Donald Trump is compromised, as are the people within his cabinet. #PresidentBannon is manipulating Trump in a plan to destroy American Democracy and those who support or turn a blind eye, will be held responsible! Trump supporters continue to ignore the day in and day out FACTS that they voted for a fraud, they were duped and are too afraid, too proud to admit that they were wrong! Those who know they were wrong and still support him, have Bannon's ideology and are just as disgusting, selfish and brainwashed!

Join #TheResistance and #Indivisible, PROTEST, call, write and have others join in. Silence is Condonation......