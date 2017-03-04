Trump is in MELTDOWN Status/Knows His Time is Limited!!/UPDATED: Another Death/Trump-Russsia

This morning Trump, sitting on his GoldenThrone, started rage Tweeting, again: (after a story in Breitbart, of course)

As, the King of Projection, deflects to President Obama, while we are finding out Trump was at 3 airports/locations at the same time Russian Fertilizer King, Dmitry Rybolovlev was. As it is recorded by the tail numbers. Remember, Dmitry, is the guy that gave Trump an extra $60MILLION for that grotesque Florida property and this was done at the time that Trump owed and was suing Deutsche Bank because he couldn't pay his debt of $40MILLION. Once you research Deutsche Bank, you will find that they money launder for the Russians. Now, how did Dmitry know that Trump needed the money, bring in Cyprus Bank's associate, Wilbur Ross, our new Secretary of Commerce. Dmitry is an investor within that very bank!

It is obvious, that there was some type of investigation going on, from the October FISA warrants. But, those were for 3 persons close to Trump and I have not found factual information that there was one for the Server that was communicating with Russian Banks. It is my assumption, that if the FBI did place one of the Server, that would encompass Trump. And, did Trump just declassify the investigation by tweeting about it? We know that there must have been a FISA Warrant on Flynn. What I am curious about is Felix Sater, an once CIA operative. IS he still working for the government? He worked for Trump for 10 years and helped him get money/deals through Bayrock (that we have on record). Money was coming in to the Trump Org. from Russians until the sanctions, that we have on record.

Rachel Maddow looks at a line of investigation into the intersections of the travel of a prominent Russian oligarch's plane and the Donald Trump campaign.

The 'dots are connecting' .....

And, as we have all known, Trump's taxes would give us his connections, money laundering and corruption.

All of this is happening, while our Intelligence Agencies admit that portions of the 'GoldenShowers' Dossier and would be interested in interviewing Christopher Steele. But, that will be very difficult as Mr.Steele went into hiding... for a very good reason, as Russians are dying, being arrested for treason and fired.

Everything links to the Rosneft deal. $500BILLION reasons for Putin to influence our elections, kill off leakers and 19.5% (even if he shares the deal) of that for Trump, through a Cayman's account, is plenty of reason for Trump to take the risks.

More dots.... Sessions and the GOP's sudden change on Ukraine, after meeting with Sergey Kislyak and WHY..... and, why Flynn and Kushner met with Kislyak is ALL leaking out now.......

There is so much more.... I will post more later.

another piece of the puzzle

UPDATE:

https://www.palmerreport.com/opinion/trump-russia-conspirator-alex-oronov-dies-suspiciously-he-lived-in-donald-trumps-building/1786/