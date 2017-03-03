Barack Obama has rested long enough. A family friend has confirmed that the former president will now make it his goal to get Donald Trump impeached from the presidency, or make it to where he is forced to resign.

President Obama’s former top White House advisor Valerie Jarrett will be moving in with him in order to accomplish this end. They want to make Obama’s house the “nerve center” of the upcoming Trump resistance.

According to the report, Obama was ultimately convinced by Jarrett and Michelle Obama that he must do something, given the disastrous outcome thus far of Trump’s presidency.

‘No longer the most powerful man in the world, he was just observing Trump and not liking what he saw,’ said the source. ‘He was weary and burned out after eight years in office. But Valerie convinced him that he didn’t have any choice if he wanted to save his legacy. And, as usual, he bowed to Valerie’s political wisdom and advice.’

http://news.groopspeak.com/breaking-obama-is-jumping-back-into-politics-vows-to-get-trump-impeached/