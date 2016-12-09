Women's March on Washington Barred From Lincoln Memorial/TrumpelThinSkin's Feelings are Hurt

The national monument has long been the site of historic protests

The Lincoln Memorial has been the site for many of the United States’ most historic rallies, from thecivil rights and anti-Vietnam protests of the 1960s to the Million Man March in 1995. However, for the thousands of women planning to march on Washington following Donald Trump’s inauguration, the D.C, landmark won’t be available for rallying.

According to The Guardian, the National Park Service, on behalf of the Presidential Inauguration Committee, has blocked access to the landmark by filing a “massive omnibus blocking permit.” This will bar protesters from most of the National Mall, Pennsylvania Avenue, the Washington Monument, and of course, the Lincoln Memorial for days and weeks before, during, and after the inauguration, which will take place on Jan. 20, 2017.

The Women’s March on Washington was organized for January 21, the day following the inauguration and was set to be held at the Lincoln Memorial. According to a Facebook event, over 136,000 people are due to attend. Now, with the blocking of access to many of the spaces commonly used to protest, participants will have to find space elsewhere—no easy feat considering how few public spaces to gather will be free during the time period surrounding the inauguration.