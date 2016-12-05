Edgar Maddison Welch: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know /Fired Gun in Comet Pizza/Conditioned by RW FakeNews

A 28-year-old North Carolina man is accused of firing a gun inside a Washington, D.C. pizza place after he went to “self-investigate” an election-related “fictitious online conspiracy theory,” police say.

Edgar Maddison Welch entered the Comet Ping Pong restaurant, which was packed with customers, about 3 p.m. Sunday, and pointed a gun at an employee, the D.C. Metro Police Department said in a press release.

The employees and diners inside the restaurant were able to flee, and police said Welch, of Salisbury, fired his gun after they left.

No one was injured. Police responded to the scene and Welch was arrested without incident. Photos and videos taken by witnesses show Welch coming out of the restaurant and surrendering to police in the street with his arms in the air.

The “PizzaGate” conspiracy theory was spawned out of Wikileaks emails in November, and involves claims that leaders of the Democratic Party, including Hillary and Bill Clinton and Clinton campaign manager John Podesta, were part of a pedophilia ring operating out of the Comet Ping Pong pizza place, according to the BBC.

No evidence has been found to confirm the theory, which has been debunked by Snopes, many news sites, including the New York Times, and also on Fox News.

Police say Edgar Maddison Welch brought two guns into the restaurant,according to a press release.

They described the gun he was armed with as he entered Comet pizza as an “assault rifle,” in a tweet.

A third gun was found in his vehicle, police said.

Interim D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham told the Washington Post officers responded within minutes after the first call and surrounded the restaurant.

The packed restaurant, located in the 5000 block of Connecticut Avenue, was evacuated, along with other nearby businesses.

Welch fired at least one shot into the floor of the restaurant after it was empty, NBC Washington reports.

“His demeanor was bizarre, in that if you come in to a place to eat, you ask for a host or grab a seat at the bar,” bartender Lee Elmore told the news site. “Didn’t make any eye contact, didn’t talk with anybody.”

Newsham said Welch surrendered about 45 minutes after he walked into the restaurant, according to the Post.

An employee of the restaurant told the owner of a neighboring store, Bradley Graham, that Welch went into the kitchen of the restaurant, “presumably looking for the alleged tunnels” used to hide, torture and traffic children, the Post reports.

Gareth Wade, who was eating pizza in the restaurant, told the Post a server came out and said, “A man had just walked into the building, passed us into the back of the building, he seemed to have a shotgun or a rifle-type of [gun] and said we ought to vacate the building.”

Other people have gone to the restaurant to search for the tunnels, WUSA-TV reports.

“They putting a lot of curses and spells over the city,” a woman who was trying to find the tunnels told WUSA. “All this underground tunnel that helps them take the kids and transport them back and forth so they can do these rituals.”

Another person entered the restaurant and live-streamed video during a busy dinner hour, the New York Times reports.

2. The ‘PizzaGate’ Theory Spread on Social Media & Reddit Over the Past Month, Leading to Threats Against Comet Ping Pong

