Trump ranks higher than Hitler in psychopath test/DUH!

Maybe the question has crossed your mind: Is Donald Trump a psychopath?

An expert on the personality disorder took a crack at answering that question and found the GOP nominee to be even more psychopathic than Adolf Hitler.

Kevin Dutton, a research psychologist at the University of Oxford, penned a piece for Scientific American magazine detailing his psychological analysis of the four leading U.S. presidential contenders and found Trump ranked the highest on the psychopath spectrum.

Dutton employs a questionnaire of 56 questions for his analysis known as the Psychopathic Personality Inventory—Revised (PPI-R.)

The quiz is intended to quantify what experts consider to be both positive and negative psychopathic tendencies common among the world’s leaders, even relatively benign ones like Abraham Lincoln and Elizabeth I.

To measure these traits the test uses the following categories: “Fearless Dominance," which includes what are considered the positive leadership traits of social influence, fearlessness and stress immunity; “Self-Centered Impulsivity,” which includes Machiavellian self-interest, rebellious nonconformity, blame externalization and carefree non-planfulness; and, finally, “coldheartedness.”

Dutton commissioned the help of an unnamed BBC political news anchor to fill out the test to the best of his or her knowledge of the four leading contenders in the presidential primaries: Cruz, Trump, Sanders and Clinton. In order to analyze historical leaders, he asked historians and biographers to take the PPI-R test on the deceased leaders’ behalf.

Trump beat out all the other candidates on “coldheartedness,” ranking him nearly as high as former Ugana President Idi Amin and just above the Nazi leader and William the Conqueror.

When compared with his fellow presidential contenders, Trump was roughly on par with Cruz, his dispatched GOP primary foe, Cruz, in most of the psychopathic qualities listed above — but Trump pulled ahead of the Texas senator when it came to “carefree non-planfulness” and “social influence.” In other words, Trump ranked higher in impulsivity and persuasiveness.

