Trump, Signs of Dictatorship

While watching this Video, take special notice at 1:50, how Trump grabs Pence's hand and pulls him forward. ALERT: this is a sign of authoritarianism. He is expressing his superiority, his perceived power. His actions match his comments.

Trump has said that he wants to jail his opposition, commit war crimes, deport US citizens and immigrants. HE warned us. This is not hyperbole. He is a known projector.

In the last 48 hours, Trump has blamed the media for protests and did not allow them to view/film his meeting with President Obama, squashing the press' freedom.

Autocracy in the making. Watching his Transition team picks, gives much vision of what is to come.