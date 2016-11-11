GrubHub CEO Sends Employees Anti-Donald Trump Email

"We do not tolerate hateful attitudes on our team"

The CEO of GrubHub, a food delivery service based in Chicago, sent a companywide email following the U.S. election that suggested employees who agreed with Donald Trump‘s”nationalist, anti-immigrant and hateful” rhetoric should quit their job.

Hillary Clinton supporter Matt Maloney, who also founded the company, wrote in an email obtained by Fox News that he rejects the politics of the Republican President-elect “and will work to shield our community from this movement as best as I can.”

He added that employees who felt scared or exposed following the shock results should not worry as “I and everyone else here at Grubhub will fight for your dignity and your right to make a better life for yourself and your family here in the United States.”

Maloney concluded the email by telling his more than 1,000 employees, “If you do not agree with this statement then please reply to this email with your resignation because you have no place here. We do not tolerate hateful attitudes on our team.”

