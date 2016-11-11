There is NO Time to Mourn; Get to Work, Progress is FOUGHT For/Trump Is NOT My President!

The Misogynistic Tool Elected Source

Trump Supporters have spoken, voted and awaken the racist, bigoted, misogynistic beast that use to be America. This is their last stronghold, their last chance to hold on to the past, refusing progress.

That which is most important to us, must be fought for. We have become a society use to others working for us, for our rights, for our social securities. Today, we have lost those rights. With the election of Trump, these will be ripped away one by one.

Since when is a sexual predator, non-taxpaying, convicted of fraud and housing discrimination, multiple lawsuits, mafia affiliated person an example of what our children should aspire to in becoming the President of the United States. This is beyond disgusting. This is a TRAVESTY.

Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, but this Electoral Vote system set up by gerrymandering has guaranteed the Republicans a win. This is the 2nd time. And, should we just sit around, waiting for the next election.... then, we get what we deserve..... No more Democratic Party. This has been their goal since their first instructions carried throughout the Powell Manifesto.

This election has seen Hatch Act violations, FBI/KGB interference, voter suppression and disinformation spewed through the Media.

These so called Christians who elected Trump did so to say FU and to have their agendas solidified by a RW Christian SCOTUS. They have tarnished the meaning of what it means to be American. When you elect a self-serving rapist, with a wife who did soft-porn photos.... all that you Oppose, WE SEE YOU. WE KNOW YOU. WE DISSENT YOU.

When a thin-skinned President Elect can't stop tweeting to express his wittle feelings.....

Donald J. Trump ‏@realDonaldTrump 9h9 hours ago Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!

and, his supporters still back him, agreeing, WE HEAR YOU!

This is the same guy, crying that the system is rigged..... but, he wins the Electoral Vote and now the system is open and successful. What the FUCK ...... Hypocrites. This isn't about winning, this is about burning down America. This is about avenging those whom some believe haven't been heard. BUT, listen to me carefully, Trump is Greedy Corruption and you, who voted for him, will suffer just as much. Progress could have been made, but you opposed it..... You don't believe in equality and you believe that your white, christian, patriotic rights are superior. And, you can not deny it, as the masses have already become vocal, telling those who disagree to leave the US, for Black Americans to go back to Africa, for Gays to leave, as f*** aren't allowed in Trump's US, Hispanics and Muslims being told that they are about to be round up. Yes, we have seen this before. We understand your frustration, but not your hate.

KKK Marching in NC, 11/9/2016

We believed that Love Trumps Hate..... My Friends, it does NOT. ACTIONS do. We trusted that the majority wanted a better future, that is inclusive of all Americans, but it wasn't enough. We allowed the Media to distort, profit and make a mockery out of the run for Presidency. We have become a Reality Show, electing the Lead Clown to Presidency!

We CAN NOT allow our fellow citizens to be harmed by this blinding hateful, ignorance. Please don't be silent, as it only condones and gives them more power to afflict their rage.

Sign the Petition, March, Protest and join organizations ..... MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD! Sign Here! (admittedly, the petition is more for awareness)

Trump even agrees......

Donald J. TrumpVerified account‏@realDonaldTrump The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy.

Then, let's get to work. (I will list organizations that you can contact, sign up with in comments.... please feel free to add to it with any info!)

Morning After To-Do List: 1. Take over the Democratic Party and return it to the people. They have failed us miserably. 2. Fire all pundits, predictors, pollsters and anyone else in the media who had a narrative they wouldn't let go of and refused to listen to or acknowledge what was really going on. Those same bloviators will now tell us we must "heal the divide" and "come together." They will pull more hooey like that out of their ass in the days to come. Turn them off. 3. Any Democratic member of Congress who didn't wake up this morning ready to fight, resist and obstruct in the way Republicans did against President Obama every day for eight full years must step out of the way and let those of us who know the score lead the way in stopping the meanness and the madness that's about to begin. 4. Everyone must stop saying they are "stunned" and "shocked". What you mean to say is that you were in a bubble and weren't paying attention to your fellow Americans and their despair. YEARS of being neglected by both parties, the anger and the need for revenge against the system only grew. Along came a TV star they liked whose plan was to destroy both parties and tell them all "You're fired!" Trump's victory is no surprise. He was never a joke. Treating him as one only strengthened him. He is both a creature and a creation of the media and the media will never own that. 5. You must say this sentence to everyone you meet today: "HILLARY CLINTON WON THE POPULAR VOTE!" The MAJORITY of our fellow Americans preferred Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump. Period. Fact. If you woke up this morning thinking you live in an effed-up country, you don't. The majority of your fellow Americans wanted Hillary, not Trump. The only reason he's president is because of an arcane, insane 18th-century idea called the Electoral College. Until we change that, we'll continue to have presidents we didn't elect and didn't want. You live in a country where a majority of its citizens have said they believe there's climate change, they believe women should be paid the same as men, they want a debt-free college education, they don't want us invading countries, they want a raise in the minimum wage and they want a single-payer true universal health care system. None of that has changed. We live in a country where the majority agree with the "liberal" position. We just lack the liberal leadership to make that happen (see: #1 above). Let's try to get this all done by noon today. -- Michael Moore

Not My President, Because he is a Separatist !

Let us never forget that government is ourselves and not an alien power over us. The ultimate rulers of our democracy are not a President and senators and congressmen and government officials, but the voters of this country.

Franklin D. Roosevelt

And, the majority voted Democratic! There is no coming together, when this President Elect is everything America has fought against.

He is NOT my President!