The Terrorists Have Won:Donald Trump is the New President!

By CinziaDarkestBLUE!
Thu Nov 10, 2016 6:45 AM
We shall FIGHT!

#BoycottTrumps

#BoycottIvanka

As, the RW Extremists, NeoNazis and KKK take to the streets and internet, spouting hate, while celebrating a Trump victory, WE MUST FIGHT AGAINST IT. As the KKK marches in NC, WE MUST FIGHT AGAINST IT. Protest, let your voice be heard. As, the ignorant, hate filled bigots tell our fellow citizens that they had better leave before deportations start, WE MUST FIGHT AGAINST IT. Speak up, don't allow your silence to condone their horrid acts, words and beliefs.

Love doesn't trump hate...... ACTIONS do. Love is NOT enough. Stand up for that which you believe in. WE screwed up but, we now have the greatest motivator of all to end this spreading disease.

#HesNotMyPresident

Donald Trump is the new president of the United States of America. How should we process — and how should we resist — what comes next?

