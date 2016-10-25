Toddlers Kill w/Parents' Guns, so Lock Those Toddlers Up, Deport them, Make America Safe Again!

Toddlers are killing, so for fuck's sake, don't blame the guns or the parents, Lock those Toddlers up.

Why take responsibility, this is the rhetoric spewed by the Corruptive Republicans. Corporations First, Humans.... screw them, there are new ones born daily. NRA has created a bunch of non-caring, self absorbed, scared out of their pants consumers who will do anything to keep from admitting when something isn't working ie. WRONG. From the party that must be RIGHT no matter the costs.

Trying to prevent a SCOTUS nominee because some are worried about their 2nd Amendment rights, just furthers the proof of the ignorance within this Party. It is up to the majority of US Citizens to decide what Progress of America should look like. Enough with the doing nothing Party, while raking in their blood money.

Republicans continue to claim that they want Corporation Greed out of government, all while suckling the teat of the NRA, Citizen's United, etc. They fight abortions/women's rights but, don't care about the children killing themselves or others everyday. (well, they say they care and quickly blame ATF / State Prosecutions, when we all know the NRA/ILA written loopholes)

Profits over Humanity. I will no longer ask when is enough, enough, because I understand that it doesn't matter the costs of lives, as long as a certain portion of Americans believe that their rights should come above all others.