Sharm El Sheikh/Montezuma's Revenge/Egyptians Amazing People!

Flying over, preparing to land.

Just returned last night from Sharm El Sheikh and I thought it would be nice to share my experience with you all.

Once we landed, we were amazed that we were the only aircraft (outside of fighter jets) at the airport. But, that amazement quickly subsided once we were met by the most friendly of Handling Agents ever. There were at least 20 persons to assist us, along with a bus, a van, a catering van, a luggage trolley and of course the good ole toilet truck. It was a swarm of activity, as we unloaded our guests and prepared the aircraft to sit for a week.

My next few minutes are spent busily cleaning and handing dishes, trash, etc. to the ground crew. I next speak with the caterer, who actually showed up to the aircraft to introduce himself. Get everything organized and then head to our, air-conditioned bus, to transport us to immigration. Everyone is professional and extremely friendly. I did not touch my suitcase once. We head through immigration and then to the front of the airport to await our taxi to our hotel.

Strong winds, walkway covered.

Once we take off from the airport, our eyes are wide, as if that will help soak in the views. We want to see all. Then we pass our first check point, where we merely slow down, they see us, we see them and drive on. We did this once more and then arrive at our gated hotel, Royal Monte Carlo. We are greeted, with a cooling lemon drink and a cold cloth to cool down, while wiping the sand off our hands, necks and faces. Sharm reminds me a lot of Arizona, with a beach.

The Manager leads us to a golf cart, so that he can bring us to our rooms. He points out where our private beach and lounge is. Then, I am led to my room, where I am greeted with a bowl of fruit (way TOO much) and a plate of sweets. I opened the balcony doors to take the picture that I have shared with you. Then strip my uniform off, to put on a sundress then head to Lounge.

From my room

At the Lounge, I am introduced to Moustafa, our private butler and he explains that they have laid out a buffet for us but, anything we wish for should be asked for. We have all been up since 4am, as we had to fly the aircraft to Hamburg to pick up our clients by 8:30 and then, the flight to Sharm. So, we are tired, hungry and in shock that we have a Butler. (Score!!!!) I am simple, asking for sparkling water and eat whatever is there. The food is delicious.

Sitting in my daybed, daydreaming.

After eating a bit, I head back to the room to rest a bit. We all decide which restaurant to eat at that evening and make plans to meet at 7:30. I doze off after watching 15 minutes of a movie, only to awake at 5:15, open the curtains and begin to panic that I overslept because it is so dark outside. After checking my iPhone, I realize all is ok. Earlier darker, means earlier to rise. ;-)

We meet at dinner and are treated as VIPs. It feels odd, because we are always the ones treating others that way. We shy away from the attention and fuss. (for the first day, only!!!!) We enjoy Lebanese food, one of my favorites. Everything was great and the wine flowed into our glasses a couple of times.

Looking out...

Next morning, we enjoy a wonderful breakfast with made to order omelettes and surprising good coffee. We explain to Moustafa that we do not need an entire buffet and that we prefer their local food, not British beans, sausages, etc. So, the next morning we have Hummus, Falafel and Aish Baladi (Egyptian FlatBread), along with our omelettes.

We enjoy conversations with several of the employees, learning much of their culture. Moustafa explains that they endure a training course on how to interact with various cultures. The employees working close with the guests all have learned multiple languages. At the moment, there are not many Germans and the British airlines are not flying in. The locals are suffering and you see many abandoned hotels, resorts and shopping centers. Putin is suppose to visit this week, I believe, which may help to return Russian vacationers.

I enjoyed much of our time there, from sunning to swimming. I was always treated with respect. It was nice to see various cultures all within one Resort. You could pass a woman in a thong bikini and then next a woman in a Burkini. I can safely say that I was the only American there and a reason many wanted to talk with me.

There was one discussion that I had with one of the managers about religion (which is a no-no, but we are human) and he was shocked to find that I was not Christian. After explaining to him my Humanist beliefs, he was smiling and said that it aligned much with his view of his religion. He explained to me how he viewed his religion differently than Saudis and other Countries. It was a very interesting conversation and we connected as Humans.

Getting a little sun.

We began to get comfortable in our VIP status, ordering more food and drinks than usual. What a glorious time, until Thursday evening when I awoke at 4am to Montezuma's revenge. OMG. Let's not discuss it. I could not leave my room and the hotel staff were superb at getting me meds, sparkling water and dry toast. I am still recovering, but it is much better.

I hope that this gives you just a little taste of Sharm El Sheikh.