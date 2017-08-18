LockHimUp, Christopher 'Crybaby' Cantwell Cries, While Heather Heyer Dies! Ignorance Runs Deep in the Alt-Right

Cantwell cries that he is scared that police are going to kill him........ OH.... the irony!

For the last couple years, pedophile apologist and "fascitarian", whatever the hell that means, name Christopher Cantwell has annoyed the liberty community with his annoying nasal yankee accent while attempting to re-invent himself as some sort of racial activist.

Childless drug addled alcoholics with a penchant for child porn claiming to be traditionalists should be enough to discredit him, but somehow he has been able to con his way into a speaking gig at the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, along with other idiots like Richard Spencer, who is also suspected to be a government operative. Suspicions about Cantwell being an informant persist after the child porn raid on Free Talk Live, it is suspected that he avoided charges by becoming an agent, and perhaps being charged with another crime may revoke his protected status and send him to have his colon pressure washed for a few decades in prison by the non-whites he rails against on the internet, but cowers from in the street.

Enjoy this clip of a guy who claims to be edgy and revolutionary as he is moved to tears at the prospect of a minor arrest.

While the City of Charlottesville was in the wrong for cancelling the event permit and then refusing to provide adequate security when the judge restored the permit, Cantwell is still a pathetic worm and nothing is funnier than watching someone who talks ethnic cleansing online cry like a bitch in this fashion.