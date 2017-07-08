In Texas AKA TrumpLand/What Was I Thinking!! ;-D

Good day Fellow Viners!

Just wanted to update you guys on our travels. We arrived in Austin on July 22nd and have been experiencing what it is like to live in TrumpLand. Trump Pence signs, 'come get our guns' stickers on cars, Confederate flags and much more. We are living north-west of Austin and close to a lake. My mom has threatened the family that there will be no discussions of politics or religion. It seems to really enflame FoxNews listeners. I have scars on my tongue!!!!! no lie.....

My son will be attending High School as a Junior. I met with the Superintendent and he said that Luca, who plays soccer, should become the kicker for the Football team, because there is no soccer here. So, he starts conditioning this week.... (good thing... he told me last week that he is getting a "DadBod") ;-D!!! And, they will most likely test him to see what level classes he should be placed in. Thank goodness that he attended International School in Germany, because his report card is in German and English.

I have had to open a bank account and try to get my license. I decided to check my credit upon arriving and found that someone in West Palm Beach committed credit fraud. So..... that is fun. Then, the DMV chic told me that I must go to the Consulate to translate my German license.... which is false. But, I now have hired on online service to do so. The Consulate says the DMV doesn't know much...... I can agree. AND who knew that the DMV needed so much information.

I am really excited to move forward with my company and will spend time in Arizona pretty soon.

Hope to catch up with you all...... ((((((hugs)))))))!!!!!