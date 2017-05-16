Did Donald Trump Commission Russia's Hack of the US Election Himself?

Sources linked to the intelligence community say that Donald Trump accepted laundered Russian money which, through shell companies, supported Russian hackers as they attacked America – and then supported Wikileaks and Julian Assange as he published the results of those hacks.

Donald Trump’s link to the hack on the US election appears to be far more direct than anybody thought – with Russian money, washed into his campaign, paying for Russian hackers who attacked both state voter registration databases and the DNC. Trump also appears to have had direct personal knowledge of the propaganda botnet used by Russia.

As I previously reported exclusively on Patribotics in three earlier pieces, the first of which was an exclusive by Laurelai Bailey, Peter Chayanov (one of his many aliases) is a Russian hacker who owns a hacking and spamming company called Hostkey. Upon being outed on Twitter by myself, Bailey and @OpFerguson, Chayanov deleted his account.

Hostkey was revealed firstly to have provided Wikileaks servers in Russia one week before the DNC emails were published, and secondly, to have been given Wikileaks SSL keys, allowing the tracking of any readers of the site, and allowing Putin to deanonymize any past or present leakers or whistleblowers who supplied Julian Assange with documents.

This, of course, makes Assange far more than a publisher – he is now a supplier of intelligence to the Russian state.

However, I also reported exclusively here that Hostkey had provided the “servers from a Russian company” which the USIC stated on Oct 7th, 2016, had attacked voter registration databases in American states. Hostkey, Russia and Chayanovwere therefore directly linked to Vladimir Putin, and had both hacked and published material on Russia’s behalf.

I further reported exclusively that the Alfa Bank – Trump Tower server link was “washing” both the state voter databases and data from the DNC’s “Vertica” database.

Today, however, I can also report that Ocean Way Capital, in Florida, which is the shell company that itself hosts Hostkey.com and all its servers, is linked to Russian-Ukranian money laundering to Donald Trump via a series of shell companies based in the British Virgin Islands. Ocean Way Capital Corporation was dissolved there along in April 24th, 2016 – around the same time that, according to the BBC’s Paul Wood, the then director of the CIA heard a tape from Estonian intelligence about Russian money being laundered to the Trump campaign.

Ocean Way Capital Corporation (linked to Chayanov directly) was the owner of hostkey.ru.

And in August of 2016, Ocean Way Capital LLC, the owner of hostkey.com, was set up in Florida. Other shell companies mentioned in the BVI Gazette of April 2016 included Ontera, a fake company that laundered millions in Russian-Cypriot money; Fortune Trump Holdings and three other Trump companies, including these two: Trump Overseas Ltd and Trump Star Investments Ltd.

