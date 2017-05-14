Newsvine

EXCLUSIVE: Sealed Indictment granted against Donald Trump

Seeded on Sun May 14, 2017 12:57 AM
Separate sources with links to the intelligence and justice communities have stated that a sealed indictment has been granted against Donald Trump.

While it is understood that the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution means that, until Mr. Trump is impeached, he cannot be prosecuted, sources say that the indictment is intended by the FBI and prosecutors in the Justice Department to form the basis of Mr. Trump’s impeachment. 

