Germany's Views of RW Nationalism and Trump, During Karneval !

The floats at Karneval parades across southern and western Germany are known for their biting satire. This year the main target of their derision was only ever going to be one man. Carnival is know as die fünfte Jahreszeit (the fifth season) in German. It is a time when the usual rules of polite society are thrown out the window. In the major cities of the Rhine region the inhabitants become Narren(jesters) for a week, mocking the political establishment of the day with satirical floats which parade through the city centres. The past twelve months have clearly provided plenty of ammunition to the west German satirists. In Düsseldorf one of the central floats on Rosenmontag (Rose Monday) showed US President Donald Trump standing next to French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen, Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders and Adolf Hitler - all of them sporting carefully coiffed blond manes.

Carnival is the time when Germans finally let loose and poke fun at themselves and others, mercilessly mocking world leaders with massive parade floats. This year, the jesters took aim at the up-and-coming right-wingers. Donald Trump took central stage for the Rosenmontag celebration, followed by many other controversial figures, from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and European populist leaders Marine Le Pen and Geert Wilders, to Germany's very own Angela Merkel. The parades are a part of Carnival celebrations and remain very popular in the traditionally Catholic areas of Germany. Cities along the Rhine, like Cologne, Mainz, and Düsseldorf are particularly proud of their Rosenmontag (Shrove Monday) traditions and always try to outdo each other with their Carnival blow-out. http://www.dw.com/en/german-jesters-take-on-kings-for-2017-carnival/g-37736188

